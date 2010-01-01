Marlette is a Sanilac County that is located in the state of Michigan, United States of America. The city had a population of 1875 in the year of 2010, as per the census records the city has got such a low population but has got a lot of facilities and amenities for the residents and for the visitors. This makes it one of the unique towns in the United States. The city is located inside a township but it has got an autonomous body politically. The city of Marlette is known as ‘The heart of the thumb' due to its location inside the Michigan state (the state Michigan looks like a mitten of thumb in the map of the United States). This makes the state and the city one of the unique in the United States. And also the Michigan state is surrounded by water body named ‘The Great Lakes', this helps the cities to have a port and also to provide some water sports to the residents as well as the residents. The Great Lake is one of the biggest things is the lake is a freshwater lake. This makes the place on the unique places in the United States, and the cities around the lake are pretty prosperous in economically and in infrastructure.
Location of Marlette
The city is located in the state of Michigan and the state is one of the 50 states in the United States, the state is located in the northern part of the US and its state has two peninsulas. One is the Lower Peninsula and another one is the Upper Peninsula. The Lower Peninsula is where the state's Michigan has been originally applied to the state, which is often noted for its look that has a got a shape of a mitten. The Upper Peninsula, which is often called as the U.P, is isolated from the Lower Peninsula. This is done due to the Mackinac Straits and this one of the very attractive places in the United States that help to attract the local people as well as the residents and the tourists. The Straits at the Lower Peninsula is a five-mile (8-kilometer) channel, which joins s the Michigan Lake to the Huron Lake. The lakes are one of the mineral-rich and are visibly pleasant to the people. This helps the people to spend a lot of time and also to indulge in a lot of sporting activities that are related to the water. The area has also some ports that allow the people to access boats and small ships.
The state of Michigan has got the longest coastline of freshwater of any subdivision that is politically or geographically in the world. And the area is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes including the Lake Saint Clair in the entire Great Lake area. As a result, the state has become one of the leading states in the United States for the recreational boating and other areas. The Michigan area was settled first by the Native Americans, a tribe that has been in North America for prolonged years. And later that the area became the British rule after France got defeated in a war that in the French and Indian war in the year of 1762. The area came under the British rule and after the United States become independent after Britain, as Britain got defeated in the American Revolutionary War. The state of Michigan is also known for automobiles manufacturing and manufacturing spare parts. The city of Detroit has got a lot of automobile industry's headquarters in the place and this is quite popular in the United States and all over the world.
